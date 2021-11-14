Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,175. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $38.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.87.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 237.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

RXDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.80.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

