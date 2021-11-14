ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) Stake Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in shares of ProShares Pet Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PAWZ) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.61% of ProShares Pet Care ETF worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAWZ. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in ProShares Pet Care ETF in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Pet Care ETF by 13.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAWZ opened at $82.13 on Friday. ProShares Pet Care ETF has a 1 year low of $63.41 and a 1 year high of $84.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.28.

