Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.50 and a 12-month high of $115.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.50.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

