Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 6,929 Shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,468 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of 3D Systems worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 720 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 67.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $117,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,999,287.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves purchased 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.37 per share, with a total value of $125,116.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $348,880 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DDD opened at $25.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.11. 3D Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $6.89 and a 1-year high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $156.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.51 million. 3D Systems had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 48.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of 3D Systems in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of 3D Systems from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3D Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

