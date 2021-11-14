Public Mint (MINT) Price Down 3% This Week

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Public Mint has a total market cap of $15.00 million and $299,828.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000366 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Public Mint alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.38 or 0.00038064 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 47.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Public Mint Profile

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,898,028 coins. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Public Mint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Public Mint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.