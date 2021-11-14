PubMatic, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report released on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill expects that the company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.15.

PUBM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on PubMatic in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.17 and a 200 day moving average of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,866,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,316.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 28,028 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,643,000 after purchasing an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in PubMatic by 1,582.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 21,518 shares during the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.35, for a total value of $787,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,907 shares of company stock worth $6,669,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

