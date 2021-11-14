Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €119.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Puma (ETR:PUM) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($158.82) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oddo Bhf set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Puma in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Puma in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €114.78 ($135.04).

Shares of Puma stock opened at €111.30 ($130.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion and a PE ratio of 51.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is €100.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.64. Puma has a 1 year low of €78.72 ($92.61) and a 1 year high of €113.35 ($133.35).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

