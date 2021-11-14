Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJJ. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $112.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $77.24 and a one year high of $114.21.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

