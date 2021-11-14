Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,550 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayside Technology Group were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Wayside Technology Group during the first quarter worth $49,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Wayside Technology Group stock opened at $33.36 on Friday. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Wayside Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Wayside Technology Group Profile

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

