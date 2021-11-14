Pundi X (NPXS) Price Down 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pundi X (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. Pundi X has a market cap of $1.78 billion and approximately $858.99 million worth of Pundi X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pundi X Coin Profile

Pundi X (CRYPTO:NPXS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2018. Pundi X’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X’s official website is pundix.com . The official message board for Pundi X is medium.com/pundix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X

