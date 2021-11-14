Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $32.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Purple Innovation from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.50.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $891.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.33, a PEG ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average is $25.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter.

Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

