Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for BioNTech SE Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioNTech in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari expects that the company will earn $7.69 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BioNTech’s Q4 2022 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $12.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $1.81. BioNTech had a return on equity of 166.48% and a net margin of 54.34%. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8918.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $300.00 price target on BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.29.

Shares of NASDAQ BNTX opened at $238.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.57. BioNTech has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $464.00. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of -1.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,326,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,559,000 after acquiring an additional 500,085 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BioNTech by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,882,000 after acquiring an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 54,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,149,000 after acquiring an additional 31,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. 14.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

