Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verona Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Jeong expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.51) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Verona Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Verona Pharma in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Verona Pharma from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verona Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.88. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market cap of $315.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 52,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $33,315.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,144 shares of company stock worth $47,790. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,715,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 60,957 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verona Pharma by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.10% of the company’s stock.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma Plc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of respiratory diseases. Its lead product candidate, ensifentrine, has the potential to be the first therapy for the treatment of respiratory diseases that combines bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory activities in one compound.

