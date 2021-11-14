Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Issued By B. Riley

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.25. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

NYSE:GSL opened at $26.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $944.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.85. Global Ship Lease has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a 200 day moving average of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.79. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Global Ship Lease by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 273,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

