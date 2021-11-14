Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Issued By Oppenheimer

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Windtree Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14.

NASDAQ WINT opened at $1.78 on Friday. Windtree Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.98.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02).

In other news, Director James Huang purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $106,430 in the last three months. 16.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Windtree Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics Company Profile

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical and medical device company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics intended to address significant unmet medical needs in important acute care markets. It focuses on the treatment of acute cardiovascular and acute pulmonary diseases.

