Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Stock Price Down 6%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) shares fell 6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.56 and last traded at $1.56. 297 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.66.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Quadient Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NPACY)

Quadient SA engages in the provision of customer experience management, business process automation, mail-related, and parcel locker solutions. The company engages in the research, design, manufacture, develop, sell, rent distribute and maintain machines, equipment and software for the processing and routing of mail and parcels, along with all other office machines, equipment and software and all accessories required for the installation and operation of these machines, equipment and software.

