Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces and markets a range of formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications and, in addition, offers and markets chemical management services (CMS). The Company operates in three segments: Metalworking process chemicals, Coatings and Other chemical products. The Metalworking process chemicals segment includes industrial process fluids for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. Coatings segment includes temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products and chemical milling maskants. “

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $284.50.

Shares of KWR opened at $270.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.47. Quaker Chemical has a 1 year low of $223.19 and a 1 year high of $301.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $449.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.68 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quaker Chemical will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quaker Chemical news, SVP L Wilbert Platzer sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.27, for a total value of $181,218.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dieter Laininger sold 2,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.23, for a total value of $758,805.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,366,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,106,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Quaker Chemical by 0.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corp. is engaged in the business of developing, producing and marketing formulated chemical specialty products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Global Specialty Businesses. Its products include can making lubricants, cleaners, coatings, cold rolling oils, corrosion preventives, die casting lubricants, dust suppressants, greases, ground control agents, hot rolling oils, hydraulic fluids, industrial lubricants, longwall fluids, metal forming fluids, metal removal fluids, pickle oils, surface treatments, temper fluids, and tin plating.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quaker Chemical (KWR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.