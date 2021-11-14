Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.620-$4.870 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.55 billion-$12.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.49 billion.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Quanta Services in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a buy rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanta Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.73.

NYSE:PWR traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $116.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,224,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,733. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.58. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $124.69.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 6.30%.

In other news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quanta Services stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 117.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Quanta Services worth $68,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

