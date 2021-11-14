Quanta Services Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 20,606 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,423% compared to the average daily volume of 1,353 call options.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,598.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth $1,506,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 55,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

PWR opened at $116.98 on Friday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $66.63 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.56.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Quanta Services from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.73.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

