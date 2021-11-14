Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Raised to C$3.50 at Cormark

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) had its target price upped by analysts at Cormark from C$3.35 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on QTRH. CIBC raised their price objective on Quarterhill from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.80 price objective on shares of Quarterhill in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.61 on Friday. Quarterhill has a 12-month low of C$2.17 and a 12-month high of C$3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of C$296.88 million and a P/E ratio of 81.56.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, medical, industrial and automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, nonvolatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, semiconductor analog circuitry technologies, and other technologies.

