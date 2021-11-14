RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $12.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

NASDAQ:RADA opened at $10.67 on Thursday. RADA Electronic Industries has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.60 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 582,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,090,000 after acquiring an additional 406,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,827,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 1,154.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 54,815 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 261,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

About RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

