Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Radware also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.810 EPS.

Shares of RDWR stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. 344,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,153. Radware has a one year low of $24.68 and a one year high of $39.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.85 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RDWR. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Radware has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radware stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

