Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) Receives Buy Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ranger Energy Services from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ranger Energy Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Get Ranger Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:RNGR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 7,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,059. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ranger Energy Services has a 1 year low of $2.89 and a 1 year high of $12.35.

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE:RNGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.31). Ranger Energy Services had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ranger Energy Services will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 30.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 25,076 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ranger Energy Services by 4.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 20,913 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 52.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 6.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ranger Energy Services by 11.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

About Ranger Energy Services

Ranger Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of service rigs and associated services. It operates through the following segments: High Specification Rigs, Completion and Other Services, and Processing Solutions. The High Specification Rig segment offers service rigs and complementary equipment and services.

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranger Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranger Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.