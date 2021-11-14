RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 53.4% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. 97.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $37.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.63 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. On average, equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 4,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.08, for a total value of $136,533.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and sold 165,356 shares worth $5,602,099. Company insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.