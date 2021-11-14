Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Cap of $849.39 Million

Raydium (CURRENCY:RAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 14th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $849.39 million and $78.12 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.25 or 0.00017461 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.62 or 0.00072375 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.86 or 0.00074298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00096673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,379.20 or 0.99949587 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,579.82 or 0.07110231 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Raydium

Raydium’s total supply is 555,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,520,752 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Raydium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.