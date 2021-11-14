Raymond James Boosts Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) Price Target to C$0.65

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from C$0.40 to C$0.65 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Auxly Cannabis Group from C$0.60 to C$0.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada.

