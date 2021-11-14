Raymond James Increases ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Price Target to $44.00

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ScanSource from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised ScanSource from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ScanSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get ScanSource alerts:

NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.87 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $23.47 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 1.37%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $273,317.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,410,708.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,071 shares of company stock worth $1,375,261. Corporate insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCSC. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,785 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 133,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,177 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.