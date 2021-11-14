Raymond James Lowers Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Price Target to C$1.35

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$1.35 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 55.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:BYL opened at C$0.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baylin Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.70 and a 1 year high of C$2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.68 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.95.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$21.62 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Baylin Technologies will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

