Raymond James Lowers Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) to Hold

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a C$13.25 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of C$17.50. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.00 price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management in a report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC cut shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. CSFB reduced their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.97.

Shares of TSE:EFN opened at C$13.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.89. Element Fleet Management has a 52 week low of C$11.72 and a 52 week high of C$15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.18. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 248.21.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services comprising acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

