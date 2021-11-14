RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.
NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.