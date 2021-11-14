RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 1.85%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS.

NASDAQ:RCMT opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79. RCM Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $12.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCMT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 452.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on RCM Technologies from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

About RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

