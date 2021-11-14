Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Red River Bancshares Inc. is the bank holding company for Red River Bank, a state-chartered bank. It provides banking products and services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services and private banking services, residential mortgage lending and investment services. Red River Bancshares Inc. is based in Alexandria, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet lowered Red River Bancshares from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of RRBI stock opened at $52.63 on Friday. Red River Bancshares has a 12-month low of $46.10 and a 12-month high of $65.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.00.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red River Bancshares will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. Red River Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

In other Red River Bancshares news, Director Barry Dale Hines sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $262,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 173.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 1,394.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Red River Bancshares by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

