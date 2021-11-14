Red Spruce Capital LLC Has $6.64 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 3.9% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Red Spruce Capital LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,823,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,745,000 after purchasing an additional 313,701 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,275,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,121,000 after purchasing an additional 253,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,292,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,965,000 after purchasing an additional 75,555 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,597,000. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 41,280 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.58. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.48 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.