Red Spruce Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 45,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 22.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,840,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,630,000 after buying an additional 340,839 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,015,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,193,000 after buying an additional 238,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 76.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Argus cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -324.74 and a beta of 1.30. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 199.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

