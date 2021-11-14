Red Spruce Capital LLC Purchases 788 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.4% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $46.11 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.44 and a 12 month high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 10.98, a quick ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.77.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.22%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

