Red Spruce Capital LLC Sells 114 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Red Spruce Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Albemarle accounts for approximately 1.4% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after purchasing an additional 42,659 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 11.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 268,560 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,242,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Albemarle by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 20,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in Albemarle by 34.3% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 1.8% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 45,094 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.80, for a total value of $368,744.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,341 shares of company stock worth $11,035,581 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.50.

ALB opened at $276.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.69 and a fifty-two week high of $282.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 146.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.86 and its 200 day moving average is $203.94.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

