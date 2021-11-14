Reflexer Ungovernance Token Market Capitalization Tops $55.19 Million (FLX)

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (CURRENCY:FLX) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 14th. One Reflexer Ungovernance Token coin can currently be bought for $381.93 or 0.00590985 BTC on popular exchanges. Reflexer Ungovernance Token has a total market capitalization of $55.19 million and approximately $397,679.00 worth of Reflexer Ungovernance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Reflexer Ungovernance Token has traded 18.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Reflexer Ungovernance Token alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,205.12 or 0.99349500 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00048871 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004557 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00037427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000136 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001551 BTC.

About Reflexer Ungovernance Token

FLX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,513 coins. Reflexer Ungovernance Token’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flash is a PoW/PoS hybrid coin with fast and completely free transactions. FLX provides stealth addresses and an encrypted message system. “

Reflexer Ungovernance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reflexer Ungovernance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reflexer Ungovernance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reflexer Ungovernance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Reflexer Ungovernance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.