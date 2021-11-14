Regional REIT’s (RGL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Regional REIT (LON:RGL) in a research note released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RGL. Shore Capital reissued a coverage pending rating on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of RGL stock opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 12-month high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company has a market capitalization of £464.16 million and a P/E ratio of 28.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 149.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Regional REIT’s payout ratio is presently 1.91%.

In related news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

