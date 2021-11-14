Remark (MARK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 million.

NASDAQ MARK opened at $1.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.51. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.57 million, a PE ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 3.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,612 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 62,195 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Remark during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Remark by 7,511.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 764,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 754,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, is a technology-focused company that develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries. It operates through its Technology and Data Intelligence segment, which provides products and services based on collected and processed data by using KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the financial, retail, entertainment, education, and workplace and public safety industries.

