Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Position in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) by 33.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 156,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Cumulus Media were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMLS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cumulus Media during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 123.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Cumulus Media in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

CMLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cumulus Media from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cumulus Media from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Cumulus Media in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

CMLS stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $274.09 million, a P/E ratio of -267.40 and a beta of 2.05. Cumulus Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.10 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.19. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.78) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cumulus Media Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

