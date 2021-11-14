Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 176,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 49,501 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.50% of CalAmp worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CalAmp by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 580,821 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 26,240 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the 2nd quarter valued at $438,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,032,000. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of CalAmp by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,546,144 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,387,000 after buying an additional 597,304 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CalAmp alerts:

NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.01 on Friday. CalAmp Corp. has a 12-month low of $8.20 and a 12-month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.16 million, a P/E ratio of -8.78, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.83.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CAMP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

CalAmp Company Profile

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP).

Receive News & Ratings for CalAmp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CalAmp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.