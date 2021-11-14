Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.20 Million Investment in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

IPAR stock opened at $93.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.83. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a one year low of $52.26 and a one year high of $96.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

