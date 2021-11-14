Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 163,300 Shares of Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD) by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,678 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yiren Digital were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Yiren Digital in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

NYSE:YRD opened at $3.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $309.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Yiren Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.80.

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $174.25 million during the quarter. Yiren Digital had a positive return on equity of 13.81% and a negative net margin of 2.29%.

Yiren Digital Company Profile

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Grade I, Grade II, Grade III, and Grade IV. It offers online consumer finance marketplace and execute loan transactions.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE:YRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.