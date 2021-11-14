Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Renault stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.81. 9,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,760. Renault has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $9.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.67.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

