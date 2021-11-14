Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Price Target Cut to $47.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RPTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bloom Burton began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.01 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,941.61% and a negative return on equity of 36.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. HarbourVest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 88.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

