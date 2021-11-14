Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 131.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Research Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of RSSS opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.50 and a beta of 0.38. Research Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $3.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57.

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Research Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%. Equities research analysts forecast that Research Solutions will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSSS. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in Research Solutions by 19,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,934,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,925,014 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,000,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 1,201.3% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 372,400 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Research Solutions by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 168,215 shares during the period. Finally, 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Research Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology. Its services include Platforms and Transactions. The Platform service offers annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize certain premium features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform.

