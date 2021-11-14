Reviewing Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) and NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iveda Solutions and NetEase’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NetEase $11.29 billion 6.59 $1.97 billion $2.67 41.63

NetEase has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Iveda Solutions and NetEase, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A NetEase 0 1 6 0 2.86

NetEase has a consensus price target of $133.83, indicating a potential upside of 20.41%. Given NetEase’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NetEase is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Iveda Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of NetEase shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.7% of NetEase shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Iveda Solutions has a beta of -3.88, indicating that its stock price is 488% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetEase has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Iveda Solutions and NetEase’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A NetEase 15.03% 13.91% 8.08%

Summary

NetEase beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches. The company was founded by David Ly in 2003 and is headquartered in Mesa, AZ.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc. is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers. NetEase also offers other innovative services, including the intelligent learning services of its majority-controlled subsidiary, Youdao, its music streaming platform, NetEase Cloud Music, and its private label e-commerce platform, Yanxuan. The company operates through following business segments: Online game services, Youdao, and Innovative businesses and others. The Online game services segment has produced some of China’s most renowned and longest running online PC-client games, including Fantasy Westward Journey Online and New Westward Journey Online II, as well as other highly successful games, such as Tianxia III, New Ghost and Justice. The Youdao segment is an online education service provider in China. Through Youdao, the Company’s majority-controlled subs

