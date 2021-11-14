Reviewing Mace Security International (MACE) and Its Rivals

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS: MACE) is one of 41 public companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mace Security International to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Mace Security International and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million $1.70 million 13.51 Mace Security International Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 1.84

Mace Security International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International. Mace Security International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A Mace Security International Competitors -323.81% -201.34% -13.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mace Security International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International Competitors 241 956 1239 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 15.50%. Given Mace Security International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mace Security International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk & Volatility

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International’s peers have a beta of -142.54, indicating that their average share price is 14,354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Mace Security International Company Profile

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

