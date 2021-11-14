Reviewing OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) & AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY)

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) and AU Optronics (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of OSI Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of AU Optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of OSI Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of AU Optronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

OSI Systems has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AU Optronics has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares OSI Systems and AU Optronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OSI Systems 7.15% 16.15% 7.35% AU Optronics N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for OSI Systems and AU Optronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OSI Systems 0 0 4 0 3.00 AU Optronics 0 1 0 0 2.00

OSI Systems currently has a consensus target price of $126.50, indicating a potential upside of 32.45%. Given OSI Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OSI Systems is more favorable than AU Optronics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OSI Systems and AU Optronics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OSI Systems $1.15 billion 1.49 $74.05 million $4.57 20.90 AU Optronics $8.99 billion 0.79 -$608.06 million N/A N/A

OSI Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AU Optronics.

Summary

OSI Systems beats AU Optronics on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions. The Healthcare segment provides patient monitoring, diagnostic cardiology and related services. The Optoelectronics and Manufacturing segment provides electronic components and electronic manufacturing services for Security and Healthcare divisions, as well as to external original equipment manufacturer customers and end users for applications in the defense, aerospace, medical and industrial markets, among others. The company was founded by Deepak Chopra in May 1987 and is headquartered in Hawthorne, CA.

About AU Optronics

AU Optronics Corp. engages in the production and sales of liquid crystal display (LCD) monitor and organic light emitting display. Its products include thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD), low temperature polysilicon (LTPS), organic light emitting display (AMOLED) and integrated touch solutions. It provides solar module and solar power plant construction service. The company was founded by Kuen Yao Lee on August 12, 1996 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

