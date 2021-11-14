Reviewing VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS)

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) and Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares VIZIO and Genasys’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIZIO N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Genasys $43.01 million 4.45 $11.87 million $0.27 19.59

Genasys has higher revenue and earnings than VIZIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for VIZIO and Genasys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIZIO 0 1 9 0 2.90 Genasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

VIZIO presently has a consensus price target of $29.33, suggesting a potential upside of 37.20%. Genasys has a consensus price target of $8.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.95%. Given Genasys’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Genasys is more favorable than VIZIO.

Profitability

This table compares VIZIO and Genasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIZIO N/A N/A N/A Genasys 20.42% 5.33% 3.83%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.7% of VIZIO shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of Genasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Genasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Genasys beats VIZIO on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape. Its SmartCast delivers content and applications through an easy-to-use interface, as well as supports streaming apps and hosts its free ad-supported video app, WatchFree, as well as VIZIO Free Channels. In addition, the company provides support for third-party voice platforms. It sells its smart TVs, sound bars, and accessories to retailers and through online channels. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a strategic partnership with Verizon Media LLC to deliver cross-platform and connected TV advertising solutions. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc. provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems. The firm operates through the following segments: Hardware and software. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

