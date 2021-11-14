Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target Raised to $38.00 at HC Wainwright

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.75% from the stock’s previous close.

RVMD has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Revolution Medicines in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Revolution Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $32.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 1.94. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $21.78 and a 1 year high of $56.18.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 26.76% and a negative net margin of 587.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 8.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,224,000 after buying an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,106,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,466,000 after buying an additional 287,908 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,458,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,152,000 after buying an additional 1,604,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 6.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,943,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,027,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

